Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tata Motors is India’s leading automotive manufacturer. “

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Tata Motors from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

NYSE TTM opened at $19.63 on Wednesday. Tata Motors has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $23.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average of $15.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 2.30.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.23. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 50.79% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tata Motors will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTM. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 57,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

