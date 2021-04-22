Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Trading Down 5.3%

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)’s share price fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.00 and last traded at $23.02. 1,243 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 89,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.32.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSHA. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $67.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.92.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.49.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.68). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.