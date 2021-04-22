TD Securities Raises Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Price Target to $61.00

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at TD Securities from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MTRAF. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Metro in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Metro from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Metro from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on Metro from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTRAF traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.56. 2,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,792. Metro has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $50.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.58.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

