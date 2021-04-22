TD Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Parkland (TSE:PKI)

TD Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Parkland (TSE:PKI) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$50.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PKI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group reiterated a strong-buy rating on shares of Parkland in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$50.00 price objective on Parkland and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$47.73.

Parkland stock opened at C$37.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.42. Parkland has a 12 month low of C$27.26 and a 12 month high of C$45.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$38.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$39.15.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parkland will post 2.4599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.21, for a total value of C$196,052.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,131,455.30.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

