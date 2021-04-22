TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

TE Connectivity stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.31. 10,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,999. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $65.76 and a 1 year high of $136.01. The firm has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.85.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.46.

In other news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $8,974,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,996,727.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,295 shares of company stock worth $32,465,536 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.