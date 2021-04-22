TE Connectivity Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 459 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 691% compared to the average daily volume of 58 call options.

Several research firms have issued reports on TEL. Cowen lowered shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.92.

TEL stock opened at $133.50 on Thursday. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $65.76 and a 52 week high of $136.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of -185.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.07%.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $4,273,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,912,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,295 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,536. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.7% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 96,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,400,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth about $1,770,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

