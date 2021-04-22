TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Given New $8.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.80 to $8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.21 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.32.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

FTI opened at $7.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -0.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average is $8.65.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 521.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.