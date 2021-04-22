Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $46.80

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$46.80 and traded as low as C$43.16. Tecsys shares last traded at C$43.71, with a volume of 13,317 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TCS. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$70.00 price target on shares of Tecsys in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Laurentian lifted their target price on Tecsys from C$47.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Tecsys alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$636.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$46.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$46.71.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$31.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$30.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tecsys Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio is 63.31%.

Tecsys Company Profile (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.