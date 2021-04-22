TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 624,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 62,665 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,153,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,845,000 after acquiring an additional 141,462 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 898.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 200,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 180,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,066,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TGNA shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

TGNA stock opened at $21.20 on Thursday. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $21.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.92.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. TEGNA had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.29%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

