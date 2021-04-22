Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Director Hemant Taneja Sells 25,000 Shares

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Director Hemant Taneja sold 25,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total transaction of $4,635,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 142,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,434,900.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hemant Taneja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 11th, Hemant Taneja sold 72,549 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.30, for a total transaction of $14,386,466.70.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.83. 1,382,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,491,891. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.56. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.71 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.85 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). The firm had revenue of $383.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.39 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,240,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 871.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,091 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 14,435 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

