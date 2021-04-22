Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co trimmed its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,554 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDOC. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 228.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $182.60. 57,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,491,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.85 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.71 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $383.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.39 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TDOC. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.18.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total transaction of $155,874.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,449.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $362,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 520,443 shares of company stock valued at $99,879,942. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

