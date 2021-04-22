Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) PT Raised to $19.00 at Cowen

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) had its price target raised by Cowen from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. SEB Equities raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. SEB Equity Research raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ERIC opened at $14.34 on Thursday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $15.31. The company has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.37.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.85 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 22,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

