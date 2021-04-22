Telemus Capital LLC Buys 29 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $10,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDY. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,941,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,055,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,190,000 after purchasing an additional 116,401 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,593,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,849,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $16,772,000.

MDY traded up $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $495.50. The company had a trading volume of 28,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,583. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $271.91 and a 12-month high of $497.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $477.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $427.79.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

