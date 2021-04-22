Telemus Capital LLC Has $4.97 Million Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $4,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in WestRock by 2.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 157,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WestRock in the first quarter worth $291,000. Salem Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in WestRock by 0.3% in the first quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 8.4% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 36,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

Shares of WRK traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.05. The stock had a trading volume of 14,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,726. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.93. WestRock has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $54.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. WestRock’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of WestRock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

In other WestRock news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Read More: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.