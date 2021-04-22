Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.70

Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and traded as low as $0.51. Teligent shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 2,115,880 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.77. The company has a market cap of $11.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.79.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teligent stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) by 1,266.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 414,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384,302 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.91% of Teligent worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 28.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

