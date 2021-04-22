Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 220 to GBX 325. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ten Entertainment Group traded as high as GBX 250 ($3.27) and last traded at GBX 239 ($3.12), with a volume of 72219 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 245 ($3.20).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Get Ten Entertainment Group alerts:

In related news, insider Graham Blackwell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.85), for a total value of £21,800 ($28,481.84).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.90, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 232.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 197.17. The company has a market capitalization of £163.35 million and a P/E ratio of -9.09.

Ten Entertainment Group Company Profile (LON:TEG)

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 45 bowling sites with approximately 1,000 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, restaurant, and bar services.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Ten Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ten Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.