Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Issues Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.69-1.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.65-4.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.69 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 4.12-5.46 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $54.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.14 and a 200 day moving average of $42.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $57.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -419.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

THC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.61.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $133,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,691,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,714,302 shares of company stock valued at $145,205,515. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.