Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Issues Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.69-1.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.65-4.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.69 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 4.12-5.46 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $54.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.14 and a 200 day moving average of $42.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $57.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -419.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.
In other Tenet Healthcare news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $133,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,691,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,714,302 shares of company stock valued at $145,205,515. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
