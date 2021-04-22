Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TDC shares. JMP Securities raised shares of Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $39.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.91. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teradata will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel L. Harrington sold 7,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $309,872.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,400,487.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 1,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total transaction of $55,900.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,522.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,246 shares of company stock worth $3,744,083 over the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,625,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,501,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Teradata by 207.4% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,671,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,424 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Teradata by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,536,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,331 shares during the period. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP boosted its holdings in Teradata by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,849,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,959,000 after purchasing an additional 806,709 shares during the period.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

