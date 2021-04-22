Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn Sells 1,250 Shares

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total transaction of $897,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,196,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Zachary Kirkhorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.81, for a total transaction of $819,762.50.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total transaction of $972,712.50.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $25.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $744.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,793,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,120,426. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $670.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $642.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $136.61 and a one year high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $714.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,494.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $4,857,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 target price (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.74.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

