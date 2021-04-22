Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 179,535 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,571 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 1.4% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tesla were worth $119,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Bank raised its holdings in Tesla by 2,042.3% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 557 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Tesla by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 860 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in Tesla by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 1,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.74.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $744.12 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.61 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $670.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $642.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.25 billion, a PE ratio of 1,494.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,653 shares of company stock worth $63,536,274 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

