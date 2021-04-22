Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Announces Earnings Results

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

NASDAQ TCBI traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,907,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,560. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.66 and a 200 day moving average of $62.13. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $21.88 and a twelve month high of $93.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.50 to $82.50 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa acquired 10,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,405.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,405.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.