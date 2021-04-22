Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Receives $172.46 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $172.46.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Longbow Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $188.05. The company had a trading volume of 109,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,800,185. The stock has a market cap of $173.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $105.45 and a 12 month high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $4,028,202.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,349.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.