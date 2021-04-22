Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stake Lowered by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,630,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,526,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,704 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,878,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,277,864,000 after buying an additional 904,230 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,096,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,821,322,000 after acquiring an additional 313,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $1,590,707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.33 on Thursday, reaching $187.57. 125,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,800,185. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.71 and a 200 day moving average of $167.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $105.45 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Longbow Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.46.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

