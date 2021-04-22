Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on THLLY shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Thales stock opened at $20.26 on Monday. Thales has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.27.

Thales Company Profile

