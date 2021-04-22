The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Schwab Charitable Fund

Schwab Charitable Fund grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 56.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,897 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,098 shares during the period. The Boeing accounts for approximately 1.1% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $10,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,054 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in The Boeing by 8.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,081 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

BA stock traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $239.45. 408,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,907,284. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.89 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.69. The firm has a market cap of $139.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Nord/LB downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.25.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

