The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stake Lessened by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,621 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,054 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 8.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,081 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.25.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $235.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $137.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.09 and its 200-day moving average is $211.69. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.89 and a 52-week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

