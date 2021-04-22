The Chefs’ Warehouse Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CHEF)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,219 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,399% compared to the typical volume of 148 call options.

CHEF opened at $34.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.47 and a beta of 2.46. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $34.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $281.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHEF has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $613,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 121,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,080.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $66,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth about $2,801,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth about $895,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,864,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

