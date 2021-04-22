The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for 0.9% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $2,345,618,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887,519 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,182 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,649 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 171.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,592,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,821 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO opened at $54.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $43.20 and a 52-week high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.47.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

