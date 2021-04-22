The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NAPA. Evercore ISI began coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a sector perform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.78.

NAPA opened at $18.12 on Monday. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $20.73.

In other The Duckhorn Portfolio news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 9,666,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $135,913,338.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.33% of The Duckhorn Portfolio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

