The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Raised to $355.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $300.00 to $355.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.55% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on EL. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James downgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $307.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.91.
Shares of NYSE EL traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $312.65. 3,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,368. The business has a 50 day moving average of $293.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.65, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $158.25 and a 1 year high of $313.72.
In related news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total value of $564,380,000.00. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares in the company, valued at $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock worth $608,055,929. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.2% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 249,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,352,000 after acquiring an additional 7,881 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,905,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Finally, S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.
About The Estée Lauder Companies
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index
Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.