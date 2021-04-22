The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Raised to $355.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $300.00 to $355.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EL. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James downgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $307.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.91.

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $312.65. 3,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,368. The business has a 50 day moving average of $293.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.65, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $158.25 and a 1 year high of $313.72.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total value of $564,380,000.00. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares in the company, valued at $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock worth $608,055,929. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.2% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 249,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,352,000 after acquiring an additional 7,881 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,905,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Finally, S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

