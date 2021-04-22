The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Raised to $330.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price upped by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.50% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $299.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.05.
Shares of EL stock opened at $309.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $112.41 billion, a PE ratio of 188.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $293.65 and a 200-day moving average of $261.70. The Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $158.25 and a one year high of $313.72.
In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 19,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total transaction of $5,614,706.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,187.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,149,073 shares of company stock valued at $608,055,929 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.
The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
