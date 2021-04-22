The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Raised to $330.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price upped by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $299.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.05.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of EL stock opened at $309.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $112.41 billion, a PE ratio of 188.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $293.65 and a 200-day moving average of $261.70. The Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $158.25 and a one year high of $313.72.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 19,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total transaction of $5,614,706.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,187.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,149,073 shares of company stock valued at $608,055,929 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.