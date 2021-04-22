The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €12.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EOAN has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price objective on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. E.On currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €10.85 ($12.77).

FRA:EOAN opened at €9.94 ($11.69) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €9.33 and its 200-day moving average is €9.13. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

