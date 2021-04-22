The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €12.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EOAN has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price objective on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. E.On currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €10.85 ($12.77).

Get E.On alerts:

FRA:EOAN opened at €9.94 ($11.69) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €9.33 and its 200-day moving average is €9.13. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.