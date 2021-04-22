The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.54.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HAIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist increased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,000,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,061,000 after purchasing an additional 250,601 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,846,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,150,000 after purchasing an additional 301,358 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 950,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,160,000 after purchasing an additional 190,774 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,005,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 873,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,079,000 after purchasing an additional 595,276 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $41.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.46 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $25.36 and a 12-month high of $46.02.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $528.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.50 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

