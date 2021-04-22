The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $181.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $171.00.

HSY has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of The Hershey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Hershey from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hershey from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Hershey presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.27.

NYSE:HSY opened at $162.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The Hershey has a 52-week low of $125.50 and a 52-week high of $163.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.41.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $366,025.00. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $48,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,882,046 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 259,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,013,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 14,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

