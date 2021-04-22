The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.64.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

KHC stock opened at $41.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.83. The Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $28.12 and a 52-week high of $41.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.95, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.