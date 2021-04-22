The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Purchased by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in The Kroger by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 118,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 26,145 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in The Kroger by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 837,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,381,000 after purchasing an additional 166,685 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,824,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $222,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,739.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,756,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,811. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,073,553. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.60. The company has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

KR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

