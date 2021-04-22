The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

PG opened at $136.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $111.25 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.11 and its 200 day moving average is $135.31.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $52,626,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,499.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 534,675 shares of company stock valued at $68,687,622 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.