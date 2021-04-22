The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.53-5.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $74.498-75.207 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.35 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.93.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $136.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $111.25 and a one year high of $146.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.31. The company has a market cap of $336.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 534,675 shares of company stock worth $68,687,622 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

