The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Receives GBX 625.83 Average PT from Analysts

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 625.83 ($8.18).

SGE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Sage Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 770 ($10.06) price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.88) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of LON:SGE opened at GBX 645 ($8.43) on Monday. The Sage Group has a one year low of GBX 543.20 ($7.10) and a one year high of GBX 774.40 ($10.12). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 612.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 615.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of £7.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

