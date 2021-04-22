The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 201.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 193.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 248,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,363,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,178 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $157.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.10 and a 12 month high of $161.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.42.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRV. Barclays lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.25.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

