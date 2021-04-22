The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised The Weir Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of WEGRY stock opened at $13.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.49. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 2.20. The Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

