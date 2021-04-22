The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Weir Group PLC provides engineering solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Minerals, Oil & Gas and Flow Control. Oil & Gas segment provides products and service solutions to upstream, production, transportation, refining and related industries. Flow Control segment designs and manufactures valves and pumps. Minerals segment offers provision of slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support. It also provides specialist support services to the global power generation, industrial and oil and gas sectors. The Weir Group PLC is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom. “

WEGRY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Weir Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Weir Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Weir Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

WEGRY stock opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. The Weir Group has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $15.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 2.20.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

