Therese Tucker Sells 10,000 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total transaction of $1,139,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,635,691.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Therese Tucker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.58, for a total value of $1,145,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $1,124,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $1,013,900.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $1,123,700.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Therese Tucker sold 50,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.46, for a total value of $5,623,000.00.

BL opened at $117.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $154.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.39 and a 200-day moving average of $118.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.58 and a beta of 0.95.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $95.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.60 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet cut BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,577,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,727,000 after purchasing an additional 27,803 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,426,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,695,000 after buying an additional 108,371 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,062,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,118,000 after purchasing an additional 152,367 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,378,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,841,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in BlackLine by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,258,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

