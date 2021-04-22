TheStreet Upgrades Comerica (NYSE:CMA) to B

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CMA. Robert W. Baird lowered Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Comerica from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.09.

Shares of CMA opened at $69.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.55. Comerica has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $73.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.67.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comerica will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Comerica by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 72,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,232 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Comerica by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 55,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

