ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TDUP. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ThredUp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

Get ThredUp alerts:

Shares of TDUP opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. ThredUp has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $31.60.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.