Time New Bank One Day Volume Reaches $5.25 Million (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Time New Bank coin can currently be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Time New Bank has a market capitalization of $22.28 million and approximately $5.25 million worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Time New Bank has traded 47.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Time New Bank

Time New Bank (TNB) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 coins and its circulating supply is 3,634,727,418 coins. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

