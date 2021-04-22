Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TOL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.06.

NYSE TOL opened at $59.85 on Wednesday. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $62.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $603,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,922,201.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $253,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,945.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 891,897 shares of company stock valued at $49,089,745 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOL. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1,506.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

