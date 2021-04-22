Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $89.70

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$89.70 and traded as high as C$98.17. Toromont Industries shares last traded at C$97.54, with a volume of 109,909 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$101.00 price target on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Toromont Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$100.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$96.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Toromont Industries to C$96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$100.50.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$93.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$89.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.56, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$992.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$984.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 4.3200004 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.25, for a total value of C$298,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at C$93,250. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,700 shares of company stock worth $717,485.

About Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

