Toth Financial Advisory Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Equifax were worth $6,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFX stock traded up $31.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $224.10. 27,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,109. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.03. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $196.47. The company has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.39.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

