Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 192.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,034 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.25. The company had a trading volume of 45,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,366,581. The firm has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.10, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Several research firms have commented on WBA. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.06.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

